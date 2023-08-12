Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, an increase of 71.6% from the July 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 430,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Biophytis in a research note on Tuesday.
Biophytis Stock Up 1.5 %
About Biophytis
Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses including inflammatory, oxidative, metabolic, and viral stresses that lead to age-related diseases.
