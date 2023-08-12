Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Upgraded at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Craig Hallum currently has $6.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $4.00.

Shares of NYSE BVS opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Bioventus has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $9.14.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.15). Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. The company had revenue of $119.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.34 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bioventus will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John A. Bartholdson purchased 1,136,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,205,149.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,730,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,467.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Bioventus news, Director John A. Bartholdson purchased 1,136,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,205,149.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,730,138 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,467.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John A. Bartholdson acquired 178,998 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $372,315.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,909,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,002.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 2,062,020 shares of company stock worth $4,731,151 in the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVS. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bioventus by 123.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bioventus by 15.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Bioventus by 1,845.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Bioventus by 1.5% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 235,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Bioventus by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

