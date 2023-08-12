BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Reaches $29,417.82 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for $29,417.82 or 1.00037992 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $365.33 million and $435,866.38 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004568 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00020538 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017578 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013921 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002235 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BTCA is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 29,400.26083163 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $432,213.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

