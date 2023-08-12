Bitcoin Private 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $24.10 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00099233 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00051097 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00029474 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000768 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

