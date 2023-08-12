Bitcoin SV (BSV) Tops 1-Day Volume of $36.31 Million

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for about $36.14 or 0.00122763 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $696.27 million and $36.31 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,438.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.88 or 0.00777496 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017810 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,266,077 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

