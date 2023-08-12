BitTorrent-New (BTT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $28.98 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 12th. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $440.54 million and approximately $28.98 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008742 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002450 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002714 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001916 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000996 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002866 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003175 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001001 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Profile
BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com.
Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.