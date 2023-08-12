Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $478.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $65.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $475.78 and a 200 day moving average of $421.69. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $517.30.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.59%.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.50.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at $22,344,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total value of $17,642,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,045 shares in the company, valued at $62,528,603.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,780 shares of company stock worth $21,349,245 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

