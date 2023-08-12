Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Makes New Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,856 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $208.74 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22. The stock has a market cap of $203.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 549.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.47 and its 200 day moving average is $197.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $259,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $20,838,191.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,124,743 shares of company stock valued at $239,966,809 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

