Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Purchases 14,538 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 287.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,538 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up 2.4% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust grew its holdings in Ecolab by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust now owns 5,218,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $759,538,000 after acquiring an additional 351,617 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $660,505,000 after acquiring an additional 104,127 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,784,000 after acquiring an additional 32,366 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $276,712,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at $274,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total value of $435,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,386.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,502 shares of company stock worth $5,172,054 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ECL stock opened at $184.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $191.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

