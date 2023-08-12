Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Purchases New Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,000. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up about 1.5% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,865,000 after purchasing an additional 333,656 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $51.52 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.32 and a 12 month high of $56.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.69.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

