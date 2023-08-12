Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Reduces Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lessened its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,599 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,050,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 535,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,316,000 after purchasing an additional 26,908 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 7,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $59.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.04. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $84.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $77,260.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,068.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,832.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $77,260.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,068.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,801,485 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

