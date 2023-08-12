Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Price Target Increased to $15.50 by Analysts at B. Riley

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $15.25 to $15.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Blue Owl Capital’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS.
Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 0.5 %
OBDC stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.84. 1,508,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.89. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.92.
Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 59.50%. The company had revenue of $377.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.07 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.
About Blue Owl Capital
Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.
