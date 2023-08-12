Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BPMC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.76.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $37.82 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.58) by $0.39. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 117.88% and a negative net margin of 245.62%. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.68) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $120,102.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,371.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,622,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,937,000 after purchasing an additional 347,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,661,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,009,000 after acquiring an additional 44,292 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,137,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,145,000 after purchasing an additional 134,275 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,948,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,631,000 after purchasing an additional 649,144 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,213,000 after purchasing an additional 449,648 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

