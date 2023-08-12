BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Short Interest Update

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the July 15th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of BrainsWay from $3.75 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Shares of BWAY stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.94. The company had a trading volume of 158,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,532. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.97. BrainsWay has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $5.57. The company has a market cap of $48.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.05.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 50.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BrainsWay will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in BrainsWay during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

