BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.18

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.18 and traded as high as $5.30. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 18,026 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $47.97 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Sentinus LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, sesame, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning.

Featured Articles

