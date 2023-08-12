Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Receives $1.95 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of BRF from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BRF from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BRF in a report on Friday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of BRF stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 102.50 and a beta of 1.66. BRF has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $3.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter. BRF had a negative return on equity of 24.10% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that BRF will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BRF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BRF by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,416,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after buying an additional 204,662 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in BRF during the second quarter valued at approximately $577,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BRF by 505,985.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 35,419 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in BRF by 295.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 43,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 32,517 shares during the period. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

