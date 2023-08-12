Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,032 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 1.7% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $33,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 39,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,482,000. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 200,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMY. HSBC began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.1 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.23. 16,836,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,563,589. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $59.71 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company has a market cap of $127.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.43 and a 200-day moving average of $67.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 60.64%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

