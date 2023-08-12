Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.3% of Motco’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Motco’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $13.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $829.76. 2,033,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,268. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $867.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $714.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $923.18.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.05.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

