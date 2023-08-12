Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the July 15th total of 3,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Down 0.4 %

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:BNL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.41. The stock had a trading volume of 860,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,363. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.07. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $21.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 157,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 383.3% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 362.5% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,153,000. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of June 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 801 individual net leased commercial properties with 794 properties located in 44 U.S.

