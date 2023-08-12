Brokerages Set Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Price Target at $123.50

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on OXM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

Shares of OXM opened at $104.93 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $123.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.00. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.04. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The firm had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $97,154.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,652.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $97,154.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,652.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.41, for a total transaction of $103,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,007.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Free Report

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Recommended Stories

