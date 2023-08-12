Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.04), reports. The firm had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter.
Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 0.7 %
Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at C$47.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$19.50 billion and a PE ratio of 6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.51. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of C$36.65 and a one year high of C$48.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$43.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.84.
Brookfield Asset Management Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.424 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.29%.
Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.
