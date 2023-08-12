BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW) Short Interest Update

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BuzzFeed

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BuzzFeed stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

BuzzFeed Price Performance

Shares of BZFDW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,936. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11. BuzzFeed has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.64.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed, Inc, a tech-powered media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social Web to its global audience. It also provides cross-platform network such as BuzzFeed Originals, which creates articles, lists, quizzes, and videos; BuzzFeed Media, comprises a portfolio of identity-driven lifestyle brands that includes Nifty, Goodful, As/Is, and Tasty; BuzzFeed Studios, that produces original content across broadcast, cable, film, and digital platforms; BuzzFeed News, which includes reporting and investigative journalism; and BuzzFeed Commerce, which develops social commerce products and experiences, licensing, and other strategic partnerships.

