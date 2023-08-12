Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 425.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TDSD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.84. 27,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,063. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.67. Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $23.33. The company has a market cap of $101.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.51.

Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0552 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF

About Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF ( NASDAQ:TDSD Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.19% of Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

The Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF (TDSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 13% from peak to trough.

