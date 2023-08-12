CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.13-20.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.00-7.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.01 billion.

CACI International Trading Up 0.2 %

CACI stock opened at $343.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $338.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.85. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $245.32 and a fifty-two week high of $359.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.45. CACI International had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.54 earnings per share. CACI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CACI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $405.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CACI International from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CACI International from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CACI International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $371.13.

In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.30, for a total value of $48,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 47.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 14.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

