Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Short Interest Down 64.7% in July

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 64.7% from the July 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $25,000.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.60. 46,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,824. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $25.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.11.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.36%.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

