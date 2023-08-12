Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 78.1% from the July 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:CHW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.05. 125,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,423. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.00. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $7.85.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.
About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
