Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 78.1% from the July 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CHW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.05. 125,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,423. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.00. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $7.85.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHW. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 8.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,839 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 87.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 74,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 34,613 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 558,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 160,902 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $591,000.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

