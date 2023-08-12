Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the July 15th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Cansortium Stock Performance
Shares of CNTMF stock remained flat at $0.08 on Friday. 6,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,013. Cansortium has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09.
About Cansortium
