Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the July 15th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Cansortium Stock Performance

Shares of CNTMF stock remained flat at $0.08 on Friday. 6,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,013. Cansortium has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09.

About Cansortium

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company's medical cannabis products are offered in oral drops, capsules, topicals, syringes, dried flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and edibles under the Fluent brand name. It also sells various third-party branded medical cannabis products.

