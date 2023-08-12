Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Price Target to $8.00

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nerdy from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.67.

Nerdy Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NRDY opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63. Nerdy has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.37.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $49.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.46 million. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 28.84% and a negative return on equity of 79.68%. On average, analysts expect that Nerdy will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nerdy

In other Nerdy news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,320,176 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,686.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 35,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $136,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,320,176 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,686.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $75,624.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,484,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,728,239.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 120,600 shares of company stock valued at $379,824 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nerdy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nerdy by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nerdy by 3,036.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Nerdy by 14.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nerdy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nerdy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nerdy Company Profile

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

