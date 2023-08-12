Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the July 15th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Capgemini Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGEMY traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.66. 43,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,438. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.08. Capgemini has a 12-month low of $29.56 and a 12-month high of $41.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Capgemini alerts:

Capgemini Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.5487 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Capgemini’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th.

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.