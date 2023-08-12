Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSO) Short Interest Down 86.8% in July

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 86.8% from the July 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CCSO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.78. Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $22.23.

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th.

About Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF

The Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (CCSO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US-listed companies who are focused on building solutions to properly address climate change. CCSO was launched on Sep 19, 2022 and is managed by Tidal.

