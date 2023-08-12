Cardinal Energy Ltd. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Cardinal Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

TSE CJ traded up C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$7.17. 598,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,698. The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.13. Cardinal Energy has a 12 month low of C$6.25 and a 12 month high of C$9.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.02). Cardinal Energy had a net margin of 38.94% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of C$134.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$138.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardinal Energy will post 0.6937984 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

