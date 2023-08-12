Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Short Interest Up 195.7% in July

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 195.7% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:CPAC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.42. 26,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,491. The firm has a market cap of $459.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.52. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. ( NYSE:CPAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $119.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.57 million. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.48%.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar, and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company's cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

