Centrifuge (CFG) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $370,522.90

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $17.91 million and approximately $370,522.90 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

