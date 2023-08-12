Chardan Capital Comments on Passage Bio, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PASG)

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Chardan Capital upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Passage Bio in a research report issued on Monday, August 7th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.10) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.19). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Passage Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.94) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Passage Bio’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Passage Bio Stock Performance

Shares of PASG stock opened at $0.82 on Thursday. Passage Bio has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $44.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07.

Insider Activity

Passage Bio ( NASDAQ:PASG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 617,382 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $518,600.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,458,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,396.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Passage Bio

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Passage Bio by 1.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 979,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 14,195 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in Passage Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. BML Capital Management LLC raised its position in Passage Bio by 510.1% in the 2nd quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Passage Bio by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Passage Bio by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 86,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 18,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.