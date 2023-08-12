Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stake Increased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 3,905.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,154 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $7,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.80.

Insider Activity

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $65,684.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,026 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,310.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded down $3.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.46. The company had a trading volume of 491,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,993. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.38 and its 200 day moving average is $209.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.22 and a twelve month high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

