Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEAW) Short Interest Update

Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Chenghe Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHEAW remained flat at $0.09 during trading hours on Friday. Chenghe Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.

Chenghe Acquisition Company Profile

Chenghe Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial technology or technology-enabled financial service companies, including artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud and blockchain-related initiatives in Asian markets.

