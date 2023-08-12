Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEAW) Short Interest Update

Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Chenghe Acquisition Stock Performance
NASDAQ CHEAW remained flat at $0.09 during trading hours on Friday. Chenghe Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.
Chenghe Acquisition Company Profile
