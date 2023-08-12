China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Short Interest Update

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

China Minsheng Banking Stock Performance

Shares of China Minsheng Banking stock remained flat at $3.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average of $3.63. China Minsheng Banking has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.40.

China Minsheng Banking Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2293 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 12th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Minsheng Banking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

About China Minsheng Banking

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

Featured Articles

