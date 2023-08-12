Chord Energy Co. (CHRD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.36 on August 29th

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 1.36 per share on Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.
Chord Energy Trading Up 0.9 %
CHRD opened at $158.44 on Friday. Chord Energy has a 12-month low of $117.05 and a 12-month high of $164.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.06.
Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.85 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 44.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chord Energy will post 18.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chord Energy
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen cut Chord Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chord Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Chord Energy from $172.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chord Energy from $247.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.88.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Chord Energy
Chord Energy Company Profile
Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chord Energy
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.