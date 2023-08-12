Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01, Zacks reports. Cipher Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 134.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TSE:CPH opened at C$3.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$87.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.97. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of C$2.18 and a 1-year high of C$4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

