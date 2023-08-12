Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Boosted by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 75.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,119 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,316 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 311,607 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,289,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.5% during the first quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 677,130 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 219,923 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $54.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

