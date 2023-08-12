Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Short Interest Update

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 598,300 shares, a drop of 47.5% from the July 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 518,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Clene Stock Performance
CLNN traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,635. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05. The firm has a market cap of $56.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.32. Clene has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96.
Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. Analysts forecast that Clene will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling at Clene
In other news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,793,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,947.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Henry Stevens bought 316,455 shares of Clene stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $253,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 800,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,163.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Matlin bought 1,500,000 shares of Clene stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,793,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,947.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,841,455 shares of company stock worth $1,473,414. Insiders own 26.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Clene in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Clene in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Clene by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Clene in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Clene in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. 3.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Clene
Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.
