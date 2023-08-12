Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Short Interest Update

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 598,300 shares, a drop of 47.5% from the July 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 518,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Clene Stock Performance

CLNN traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,635. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05. The firm has a market cap of $56.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.32. Clene has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. Analysts forecast that Clene will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Clene from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Clene from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Clene from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clene

In other news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,793,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,947.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Henry Stevens bought 316,455 shares of Clene stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $253,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 800,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,163.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Matlin bought 1,500,000 shares of Clene stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,793,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,947.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,841,455 shares of company stock worth $1,473,414. Insiders own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Clene in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Clene in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Clene by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Clene in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Clene in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. 3.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clene

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

See Also

