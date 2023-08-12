Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cognex in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cognex’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cognex’s FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cognex from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cognex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $48.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.33 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.82. Cognex has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $59.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

