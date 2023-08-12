Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Receives $14.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.63.

CHRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the second quarter worth $84,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS opened at $4.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $442.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.07. Coherus BioSciences has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $14.11.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

