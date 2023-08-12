Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Receives $14.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.63.
CHRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ CHRS opened at $4.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $442.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.07. Coherus BioSciences has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $14.11.
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.
