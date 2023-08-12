CoinLoan Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.03 Million (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last week, CoinLoan has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One CoinLoan token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00003534 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinLoan has a market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $17.78 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CoinLoan Profile

CoinLoan was first traded on August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinLoan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

