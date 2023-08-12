Colony Family Offices LLC Acquires 6,124 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Colony Family Offices LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 121.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 594.1% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

VHT stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.34. 278,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,171. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $220.50 and a one year high of $259.04. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

