Colony Family Offices LLC Purchases 15,000 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Colony Family Offices LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 269.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after buying an additional 9,882,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,352,000 after buying an additional 9,410,861 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 979.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,358,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,793,000 after buying an additional 6,677,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,224,910 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,116,000 after buying an additional 5,213,675 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.75 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.10.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

NYSE:SWN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.48. 18,177,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,621,898. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $8.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average of $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 48.82% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

