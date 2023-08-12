Colony Family Offices LLC Sells 125 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Colony Family Offices LLC cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 470.8% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $285.22. 1,874,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,390,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $293.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.15.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.36%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total value of $2,078,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,995 shares of company stock worth $14,484,353 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

