Column Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NEE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,524,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,182,304. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.91 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $139.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.