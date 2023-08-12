Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $13,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.09.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $64.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.84. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 225,447 shares of company stock worth $13,866,915. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

