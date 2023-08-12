Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $11.31 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Equinix were worth $11,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $725,557,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,756,000 after purchasing an additional 179,023 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 669,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,237,000 after purchasing an additional 136,567 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,144,000 after purchasing an additional 133,132 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 204,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,256,000 after purchasing an additional 116,319 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $809.05.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total value of $3,619,674.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $11,684,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total transaction of $753,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,177 shares in the company, valued at $17,462,478.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total value of $3,619,674.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $5,414,749. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix stock opened at $774.17 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $821.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $780.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $735.83. The company has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.29, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.64.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 157.32%.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.